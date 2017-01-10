10 Best Metal Albums of 1997

We've heard all the chatter about metal and the '90s, but now that the decade is well behind us, reflection also brings quite a bit of clarity. In retrospect, it was considered a down decade considering the genre's supernova-like explosion in the '80s, but with 1997 as an indicator, heavy metal was still roaring, rather than letting out a deflated whimper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.