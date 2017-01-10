10 Best Metal Albums of 1987

After thrash's breakout year in 1986 which saw Metallica and Slayer compete for dominance with Master of Puppets and Reign in Blood respectively, heavy metal continued its upward trajectory, branching out even further into new takes on the style that had rose to prominence from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal just a handful of years earlier. Thrash, of course, was still in full bloom as Testament came onto the scene and Anthrax continued to buck the Bay Area trend with a different sound altogether while still remaining within the very same bubble as their West Coast contemporaries.

