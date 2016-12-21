Worship Artist Jimi Cravity Debuts Illuminating 'Beacon' Video: Premiere
Worship singer/musician Jimi Cravity ends the year on a powerful high note with his video for "Beacon." The visual finds Cravity, the latest signee to Capitol Christian Music Group and joint venture label sixsteps Records , playing with light and shadows as he delivers uplifting lyrics like "You are the beacon of heaven" that was inspired by his son's battle with cancer.
