Why Glastonbury Festival could be heading to Leicestershire
Festival founder Michael Eavis has said he is considering holding the huge event away from its current location in Worthy Farm for a year, in 2019, to allow the site to recover. Eavis, who runs the event with daughter Emily, told the BBC he had located another site "100 miles up towards the Midlands".
