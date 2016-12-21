Top Rock Stories of 2016
As memorable as 2016 has been in general, there has certainly been plenty of highs and lows for music. Although we've lost many rock legends like David Bowie and Prince , we have also gained more memories a reunited Guns N' Roses as well as new music by some of our favorite artists like Metallica ! But that's not all! Just check out the 12 top rock stories of 2016 below! Slash & Duff McKagan Reunite with Guns N' Roses Arguably the most anticipated reunion in music history, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan made the impossible possible after 20 apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAF-FM Brighton.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Tue
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC