The Year in Music 2016 a " Metallica Thrash Back with New Album
The day that never comes finally arrived in 2016 when Metallica released their long-awaited new album, Hardwiredto Self-Destruct . -After months and months of hints and innuendo, Metallica finally announced the details of first studio album since 2008's Death Magnetic .
