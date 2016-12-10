The African country the suspected Berlin market attacker was from has ...

File photo of Tunisia's special forces securing the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, while British, French, German and Tunisia's interior minister arrive to pay their tribute in front of a makeshift memorial in Sousse. The prime suspect in the German Christmas market attack was from a north African country that has become a breeding ground for extremism and is one of the top exporters of jihadists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.