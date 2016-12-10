Sushma Swaraj assures help to abducted priest Tom Uzhunnalil, says...
New Delhi, Dec 27: Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted in Yemen by Islamic State or ISIS appealed to Pope Francis and the Union government through a purported video to secure his release from captivity. In his appeal, Tom Uzhunnalil said he is being ignored because he is not European.
