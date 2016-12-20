Sepultura Premieres New Music Video For 'Phantom Self' [News]

Sepultura premieres a new music video for "Phantom Self," from the band's new album "Machine Messiah," which'll be released on January 13th, through Nuclear Blast. Here's what the band's guitarist Andreas Kisser says of it: "'Phantom Self' starts with a short intro based on the Brazilian rhythm 'Maracatu,' from the Northeast region of Brazil.

