Rock stars help raise four time target for Scots staff of collapsed Metal Hammer owner

14 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

An online campaign to raise cash for staff laid off after the collapse of Scotland-based rock music publisher of Metal Hammer and Classic Rock has raised more than four times the A 20,000 target in seven days. The crowdfunding drive was set up on Monday by a member of heavy metal band Orange Goblin in aid of the staff of Team Rock.

