Police reject claim that man accused in killing of Long Beach mother, girl wanted to join ISIS

The grandmother of a man accused in the killing of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter in Long Beach told authorities her grandson wanted to join the Islamic State terrorist group days before the Aug. 6 shooting, but Long Beach detectives believe the grandmother made up the information. The grandmother said Brandon Ivan Colbert Jr., 22, made the comment before boarding a bus in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Aug. 3, according to police reports reviewed by the Press-Telegram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.