Photo Gallery: Metallica at the Fox Theater

IE's Gene Ambo couldn't wait for Metallica to announce their anticipated Chicago 2017 tour date , so he went to them - capturing James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujilio at the legendary Fox Theatre in Oakland, California. On the heels of 2016's biggest rock record - HardwiredTo Self Destruct, the boys from the Bay are scheduled to conquer the States again in the Year of the Rooster.

