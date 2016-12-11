Photo Gallery: Metallica at the Fox Theater
IE's Gene Ambo couldn't wait for Metallica to announce their anticipated Chicago 2017 tour date , so he went to them - capturing James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujilio at the legendary Fox Theatre in Oakland, California. On the heels of 2016's biggest rock record - HardwiredTo Self Destruct, the boys from the Bay are scheduled to conquer the States again in the Year of the Rooster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Entertainer.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
|Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC