Obsessed multi-millionaire sugar daddy guilty of murdering...

Peter Morgan, 54, strangled 25-year-old Georgina Symonds after he claimed she threatened to release photos of him having sex with prostitutes An obsessed sugar daddy millionaire was found guilty of murdering a 10,000-a-month escort after claiming to discover she was planning to blackmail him with X-rated pictures. Peter Morgan, 54, strangled 25-year-old Georgina Symonds at her bungalow where she lived in the grounds of his castle after she allegedly threatened to release photos of him having sex with prostitutes.

