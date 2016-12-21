Metallica's Robert Trujillo Recalls His Favorite Lemmy Kilmister Story
Metallica 's Robert Trujillo spoke with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez about the band's new album and a lot more. In this portion of the interview, Trujillo was asked about Metallica's new song "Murder One," which was written as a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Tue
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC