Metallica's Hetfield Left San Fran Du...

Metallica's Hetfield Left San Fran Due to 'Elitist Attitude' There

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Metallica frontman James Hetfield moved out of the San Francisco Bay Area because he felt like there was an "elitist attitude there," he told UFC personality Joe Rogan on " The Joe Rogan Experience " podcast. "If you weren't their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, you were looked down upon," Hetfield said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... 20 hr YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec 3 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov 29 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC