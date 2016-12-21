Metallica Singer Moved Out of San Francisco to Escape - Elitist Attitudes'
Metallica lead singer James Hetfield says he moved from San Francisco to the Colorado Rockies in part because "showing up with a deer on the bumper" is frowned upon in Marin County. During an interview with talk radio host Joe Rogan, Hetfield says he got tired of the "elitist" attitudes in the Bay Area.
