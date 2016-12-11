Mastodon, EODM, Russian Circles & Devin Townsend join Opeth/Gojira Philly show

We already mentioned that Gojira and Opeth are touring together in 2017, and now they've added a handful of high-profile bands to their Philadelphia show, making it a super-sized version of an already-big metal bill. They'll be joined by Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles and Devin Townsend Project for the mega-show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.