Los Angeles Radio Station KLOS Resets, Looks to Redefine Classic Rock

"When a great new Green Day or Metallica song is released, we won't ignore it," PD Keith Cunningham tells Billboard. Rock station KLOS 95.5, a Los Angeles staple since 1969, has been going through changes: new shows, a pivot from its core programming, and just a couple weeks ago, a move from the landmark Culver City building it had called home for 40 years.

