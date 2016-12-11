Lemmy leads 2017 Hall of Heavy Metal inductees
LEMMY: The late Motorhead rocker leads a star-studded list of 2017 inductees to the Hall of Heavy Metal History. The legendarily hard living rocker, real name Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away at 70 in December last year and so his manager Todd Singerman will accept the induction on his behalf.
