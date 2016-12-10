Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Was Apprehensive About Singing...

Jesse Leach 's first tenure with metalcore legends Killswitch Engage was brief yet effective and fans were eager for his return to the band following the departure of Howard Jones . The band's Beyond the Flames: Home Video Volume II documentary chronicles everything to do with Leach within the band, from his initial departure to his ultimate return, and they've teamed up with Loudwire to share an exclusive clip that can be seen in the video above.

