Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Was Apprehensive About Singing...
Jesse Leach 's first tenure with metalcore legends Killswitch Engage was brief yet effective and fans were eager for his return to the band following the departure of Howard Jones . The band's Beyond the Flames: Home Video Volume II documentary chronicles everything to do with Leach within the band, from his initial departure to his ultimate return, and they've teamed up with Loudwire to share an exclusive clip that can be seen in the video above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
|Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC