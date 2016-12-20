Jill Kargman Plans Cafe Carlyle Debut with Odd Mom Out

Jill Kargman, the creator, writer, producer and star of the scripted Bravo comedy Odd Mom Out, makes her Caf Carlyle debut with Stairway to Cabaret, January 17 - January 28. On Odd Mom Out, Ms. Kargman plays a satirical version of herself navigating the hilarity of raising children on the Upper East Side.

