Go Hear This: Metallica's Lars Ulrich Reading 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Part goofily scatological holiday children's book and part parable of Christmas-related greed, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas is a 2012 work of literature by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter of pop-punk band McFly. Now, Metallica drummer and former Bay Area resident Lars Ulrich went on a BBC Radio program this week and read the entire, poop-filled Christmas tale aloud , and it's pretty adorable and funny.

