Go Hear This: Metallica's Lars Ulrich...

Go Hear This: Metallica's Lars Ulrich Reading 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sfist

Part goofily scatological holiday children's book and part parable of Christmas-related greed, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas is a 2012 work of literature by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter of pop-punk band McFly. Now, Metallica drummer and former Bay Area resident Lars Ulrich went on a BBC Radio program this week and read the entire, poop-filled Christmas tale aloud , and it's pretty adorable and funny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec 3 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov 29 BJ Fan 1
News Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC