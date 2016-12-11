Families of Pulse shooting victims su...

Families of Pulse shooting victims sue Facebook, Twitter, Google

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Families of three Orlando nighclub shooting victims filed on Monday a federal lawsuit blaming Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the shooting attack, claiming the internet sites promoted and funded terrorism. The goal, according to families of victims Tevin Crosby, 25; Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40; and Juan Guerrero, 22, is a court ruling which says the sites violated the US Anti-Terrorism Act.

