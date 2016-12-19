Exclusive: Families of Orlando nightc...

Exclusive: Families of Orlando nightclub shooting victims sue Facebook, Twitter and Google

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Fox News

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 15, 2016 Families of the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting on Monday filed a federal civil suit against Twitter, Facebook and Google for allegedly providing "material support" to the Islamic State and helping to radicalize shooter Omar Mateen. In a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, the families of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero argue that the three web platforms "provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts they use to spread extremist propaganda, raise funds, and attract new recruits."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec 3 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov 29 BJ Fan 1
News Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC