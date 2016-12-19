Exclusive: Families of Orlando nightclub shooting victims sue Facebook, Twitter and Google
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 15, 2016 Families of the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting on Monday filed a federal civil suit against Twitter, Facebook and Google for allegedly providing "material support" to the Islamic State and helping to radicalize shooter Omar Mateen. In a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, the families of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero argue that the three web platforms "provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts they use to spread extremist propaganda, raise funds, and attract new recruits."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
|Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC