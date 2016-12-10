Crematorium recycling aids Trinity Ho...

Crematorium recycling aids Trinity Hospice

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lytham Today

Trinity Hospice was given the cash as part of a national metal recycling scheme and the cheque was presented by Coun Graham Cain, on behalf of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. The scheme, operated by the council and the ICCM, involves the sale of recycled metal materials recovered following cremations, such as hip and knee replacements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lytham Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec 3 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov 29 BJ Fan 1
News Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC