Crematorium recycling aids Trinity Hospice
Trinity Hospice was given the cash as part of a national metal recycling scheme and the cheque was presented by Coun Graham Cain, on behalf of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. The scheme, operated by the council and the ICCM, involves the sale of recycled metal materials recovered following cremations, such as hip and knee replacements.
