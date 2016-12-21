Boy George & Vince Neil clash on reality TV show

Boy George and rocker Vince Neil clashed in the studio while filming reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice over the former Motley Crue star's drinking. The Culture Club singer, who is a recovering drug addict, took exception to Neil's boozing as they attempted to record a new song as part of a challenge for the show, which debuts in America next week , and he let new Apprentice boss Arnold Schwarzenegger know just how he felt in a new clip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.