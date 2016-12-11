Berlin terror attack could inspire copycats

Police and journalists at the site of a truck plowing through the crowd at the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19./ Cineberg/Shutterstock.com Terrorism experts said Tuesday there will likely be more incidents like the presumed terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor-trailer plowed through a Christmas market and killed 12 people and injuring dozens more. The Islamic State released a statement on Tuesday through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack, according to news reports.

