Berlin terror attack could inspire copycats
Police and journalists at the site of a truck plowing through the crowd at the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19./ Cineberg/Shutterstock.com Terrorism experts said Tuesday there will likely be more incidents like the presumed terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor-trailer plowed through a Christmas market and killed 12 people and injuring dozens more. The Islamic State released a statement on Tuesday through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack, according to news reports.
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
|Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
