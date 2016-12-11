A life well written: Musicians reflect on diving into their memoir
Whether it was Bruce Springsteen's ode to his rock 'n' roll lifestyle or Brian Wilson's reflective take on his recovery, it seemed like anyone with a grey hair was prepared to recount their life in music. But several artists who warmed to a book say they weren't motivated by dreams of climbing the holiday bestsellers list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov 29
|BJ Fan
|1
|Islam's Celestial Women: Muslim Men Die for The...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC