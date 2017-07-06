Who's Playing When At Greater Hartford Festival Of Jazz
The unspoken theme of this year's Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, which takes place in Bushnell Park from July 14 to 16, might be this: Go ahead and dance. You've earned it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|18 hr
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC