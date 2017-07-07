The Peter Sprague Trio Comes To North Coast Rep For Monday Night Jazz
Monday Night Jazz is back at North Coast Repertory Theatre, July 24th with The Peter Sprague Trio at 7:30pm. The trio explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC