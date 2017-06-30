Teenager admits installing equipment at Stroud gym to record - private acts'
A TEENAGER has admitted secretly recording people doing 'private acts' for his own sexual gratification at The Fifth Dimension gym in Stroud. Ajay Dhalliwal, 18, of Lawns Park, North Woodchester, also admitted making an indecent photograph of a child when he appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday.
