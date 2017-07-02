Sunday Session: July 2, 2017
Here's the weekly roundup of various music-related items of interest that have landed in StLJN's inbox over the past week: * Rescuing the Treasures of a Dead Jazz Legend - Sun Ra, Alton Abraham, and the Taming of the Freak * The Untold and Deeply Stoned Story of the First U.S. Rock Festival * How Japan's Landscape Inspired a New Kind of Electronic Music * A Ticket to Rock Royalty: Gregg Allman's Midnight Ride through New Orleans * Dee Dee Bridgewater: Her Memphis Roots Are Showing * Jazzfest review: Hudson raised the NAC Theatre's roof with its jazz-rock * Wadada Leo Smith, Mary Halvorson Among Winners in DownBeat Critics Poll * How Countries Around the World Fund Music - and Why It Matters * Geri Allen, Brilliantly Expressive Pianist, Composer and Educator, Dies at 60 * Geri Allen, Pianist Who Reconciled Jazz's Far-Flung Styles, Dies at 60 * Heartbroken Jazz Aficionados Agree: Geri ... (more)
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
