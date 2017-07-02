Sunday Session: July 2, 2017

Sunday Session: July 2, 2017

Here's the weekly roundup of various music-related items of interest that have landed in StLJN's inbox over the past week: * Rescuing the Treasures of a Dead Jazz Legend - Sun Ra, Alton Abraham, and the Taming of the Freak * The Untold and Deeply Stoned Story of the First U.S. Rock Festival * How Japan's Landscape Inspired a New Kind of Electronic Music * A Ticket to Rock Royalty: Gregg Allman's Midnight Ride through New Orleans * Dee Dee Bridgewater: Her Memphis Roots Are Showing * Jazzfest review: Hudson raised the NAC Theatre's roof with its jazz-rock * Wadada Leo Smith, Mary Halvorson Among Winners in DownBeat Critics Poll * How Countries Around the World Fund Music - and Why It Matters * Geri Allen, Brilliantly Expressive Pianist, Composer and Educator, Dies at 60 * Geri Allen, Pianist Who Reconciled Jazz's Far-Flung Styles, Dies at 60 * Heartbroken Jazz Aficionados Agree: Geri ... (more)

