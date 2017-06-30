Rocking the Dockside: New concert series hits Como Lake's great old pavilion
The popular Big Pink "Last Waltz" tribute hits St. Paul's newest music venue Saturday after last week's kickoff concert. St. Paul was a little behind Minneapolis on the trend of putting cool new restaurants inside old city park pavilions, but the capital city may have one-upped its neighbor now by adding a bona fide concert venue to the mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC