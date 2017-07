Read "Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Space at Westbury" reviewed by

Read more: All About Jazz

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY June 16, 2017 Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews is New Orleans musical royalty. His grandfather was R&B and blues singer Jessie Hill, who is known for the classic tune "Ooh Poo Pah Do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.