Pulitzer Prize Winning Composer Henry Threadgill to Play Concert
Epistrophy Arts and Liminal Sound Series present Pulitzer Prize Winning composer Henry Threadgill in Concert with Zooid at Austin's Scottish Rite Theater. University of Texas- Butler School of Music 2406 Robert Dedman Dr Austin TX 78712-1555 The Henry Threadgill Master Class will be a Q&A session.
