Performers set to celebrate musicals ...

Performers set to celebrate musicals in show at Norwich Theatre Royal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

A host of talented East Anglian performers are set to take to the stage in an event celebrating musicials at Norwich Theatre Royal later this month. Mr Ringer said: "We will be paying tribute to the biggest and best musicals from the 1950s to today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,373 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC