On the area arts and cultural scene

Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's Red Stick White & Blue celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on the Shaw Center for the Arts' Pennington Rooftop Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $40; $30 for members; $25 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, call 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org .

