On the area arts and cultural scene
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's Red Stick White & Blue celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on the Shaw Center for the Arts' Pennington Rooftop Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $40; $30 for members; $25 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, call 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC