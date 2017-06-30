National magazine names CHS junior 'Outstanding Jazz Vocalist of the Year'
Little did she know that one day she'd be named "Outstanding Vocal Jazz Soloist" in the student division by DownBeat Magazine, a national magazine that focuses on jazz. "Downbeat magazine is so influential in the jazz world, and I am extremely honored to have received this award," she said.
