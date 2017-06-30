N Chandrasekaran appointed as Chairma...

N Chandrasekaran appointed as Chairman of Tata Global Beverages Limited

14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

TGBL's board in a meeting held on Monday approved the "appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director and as Chairman of the Board of the Company in place of Mr Harish Bhat who expressed a desire to step down as Chairman," the company said in a BSE filing.

