MOBO award-winning jazz musician to perform

Young jazz musician Jay Phelps will perform with his quartet and special guests at the Harrow Arts Centre on Friday ahead of his new album release, Free As The Birds . After rising to fame in the MOBO award-winning band Empirical, Jay toured and collaborated with many big names including George Benson, Jamie Cullum and the late Amy Winehouse, as well as legends such as Courtney Pine, Sir John Dankworth and Wynton Marsalis, creative director of New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.