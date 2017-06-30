MOBO award-winning jazz musician to perform
Young jazz musician Jay Phelps will perform with his quartet and special guests at the Harrow Arts Centre on Friday ahead of his new album release, Free As The Birds . After rising to fame in the MOBO award-winning band Empirical, Jay toured and collaborated with many big names including George Benson, Jamie Cullum and the late Amy Winehouse, as well as legends such as Courtney Pine, Sir John Dankworth and Wynton Marsalis, creative director of New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
