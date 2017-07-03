Laura Ainsworth Brings 'New Vintage' Style to Metropolitan Room
Laura Ainsworth grew up watching her dad, renowned big band musician Billy Ainsworth, back such idols as Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Torme. Today, she keeps the family tradition alive in a style critics have dubbed "new vintage."
