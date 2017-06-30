Jazz vocalist Cheryl Hodge to perform at Willits Community Theatre
Jazz vocalist Cheryl Hodge will be joined by bassist Dylan Hodge for a special performance of the Cheryl Hodge Duo at Willits Community Theatre on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. With more than 20 years of playing jazz and blues with the finest musicians in North America and Canada, Cheryl Hodge has made her mark as a performer, vocalist, adjudicator, clinician and author. Hodge is a gifted pianist and is not afraid to visit the outer stretches of “scatting” territory.
