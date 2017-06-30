Jazz star to grace stage
A PIANIST and composer who has been described by The Observer as 'remarkable by any standard' is to perform in Warrington as part of the Jazz Director Series. Zoe Rahman, who has recently worked with the likes of George Mraz, Courtney Pine and Jerry Dammers' Spatial AKA Orchestra, will share a stage with the Inner City Ensemble on Saturday, October 21, at the Pyramid centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|8 hr
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC