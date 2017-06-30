Jazz star to grace stage

A PIANIST and composer who has been described by The Observer as 'remarkable by any standard' is to perform in Warrington as part of the Jazz Director Series. Zoe Rahman, who has recently worked with the likes of George Mraz, Courtney Pine and Jerry Dammers' Spatial AKA Orchestra, will share a stage with the Inner City Ensemble on Saturday, October 21, at the Pyramid centre.

