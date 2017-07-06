'Jazz in July' continuing at Livermore Library

Jazz trio Charged Particles is set to perform with special guest saxophonist Tod Dickow at the Livermore Library on Sunday afternoon as part of the library's "Jazz in July" series. Sunday's show is billed as a tribute to jazz saxophonist and composer Michael Brecker, a 15-time Grammy winner who also contributed to the music of Joni Mitchell, Bill Joel, Steely Dan, Frank Sinatra and other stars and was a former member of NBC's Saturday Night Live Band.

