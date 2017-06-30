Jazz fest in Mumbai celebrates 100 ye...

Jazz fest in Mumbai celebrates 100 years of Ella Fitzgerald

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

A new Jazz fest brings together leading names to celebrate 100 years of Ella Fitzgerald, and perform tracks from the Great American Songbook In March 1978, Mumbai's Jazz fans came together under a star-lit sky at Rang Bhavan, an open-air auditorium, to witness the birth of Jazz Yatra, India's first international festival celebrating the genre. The musical feast was packed with performances by international and homegrown artistes, including Don Ellis Quintet and Jazz-India ensemble featuring Louiz Banks and Braz Gonsalves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jazz duo deals out ace sounds Mon Canada 150 1
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC