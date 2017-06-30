Jazz fest in Mumbai celebrates 100 years of Ella Fitzgerald
A new Jazz fest brings together leading names to celebrate 100 years of Ella Fitzgerald, and perform tracks from the Great American Songbook In March 1978, Mumbai's Jazz fans came together under a star-lit sky at Rang Bhavan, an open-air auditorium, to witness the birth of Jazz Yatra, India's first international festival celebrating the genre. The musical feast was packed with performances by international and homegrown artistes, including Don Ellis Quintet and Jazz-India ensemble featuring Louiz Banks and Braz Gonsalves.
