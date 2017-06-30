Jazz Blues Festival lineup announced
Smooth jazz artist Euge Groove will headline this year's HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues Festival, set for Aug. 19. Waukegan-based blues artist Terry James and the Blue Flames, Milwaukee-based CNJ Latin Jazz Quintet and reggae artist Natty Nation of Madison will complete the performance schedule. Tickets are on sale at Tenuta's, Andrea's, the Kenosha Community Foundation office or online at www.mahonefund.org .
