Istanbul Jazz Festival opens with ceremony

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts , the 24th Istanbul Jazz Festival kicked off on July 4 with an opening ceremony and concerts at the Consulate General of Austria and the Austrian Cultural Office Garden. On the opening night, the festival's Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Kamil Ozler, the conductor of TRT Big Band, and Fatih Erkoc, one of the veteran names of Turkish pop and jazz music.

