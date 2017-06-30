Crescendo bring big band excitement t...

Crescendo bring big band excitement to Ledbury Fringe

On Saturday Ledbury Fringe presents Crescendo, a band of jazz and big band musicians, who will be playing live at Ledbury Rugby Club. As the headline event of Ledbury Fringe 2017, this is not to be missed! Crescendo is a sizzling 17-piece big band playing the best of jazz and swing from Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie right through to some of the very best new arrangements of modern big band jazz Formed in 1981 as a rehearsal band, the original musicians were guided by Trevor Emeny, an established and highly experienced saxophonist with an enviable reputation and a following as a jazz soloist throughout the Midlands.

