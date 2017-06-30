Crescendo bring big band excitement to Ledbury Fringe
On Saturday Ledbury Fringe presents Crescendo, a band of jazz and big band musicians, who will be playing live at Ledbury Rugby Club. As the headline event of Ledbury Fringe 2017, this is not to be missed! Crescendo is a sizzling 17-piece big band playing the best of jazz and swing from Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie right through to some of the very best new arrangements of modern big band jazz Formed in 1981 as a rehearsal band, the original musicians were guided by Trevor Emeny, an established and highly experienced saxophonist with an enviable reputation and a following as a jazz soloist throughout the Midlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC