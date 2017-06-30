County News: Sussex mum wins Catchphr...

County News: Sussex mum wins Catchphrase prize

The show, which filmed in November and aired last Saturday , saw Hastings mum Abby Doherty compete to guess the famous phrases appearing on a screen in front of her. After some tough questions Abby to the final round and won A 30,100 in prize money as well as an annual family pass to theme parks around the UK.

