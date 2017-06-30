Classical, jazz fuse in new Tuesday Musical season
Along with a schedule of quartets, chamber groups and soloists, the organization plans to host two performances as part of its Fuze! series that are firmly rooted in jazz. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will appear Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|13 hr
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC